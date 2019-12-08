UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Praises Zelenskyy's Steps Toward De-escalation Of Donbas Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomes the steps taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy toward de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

The minister welcomed the release of detainees and the withdrawal of troops from the contact line.

"After years of standstill, President Zelenskyy showed courage to take the first steps - with all internal political risks and side effects," Maas told the Bild newspaper.

He also noted that Russia must show that further agreements would be possible.

"Together with France we must exert pressure on Russia to reach that [make further agreements possible]," Maas added.

The remarks were made ahead of the Normandy format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, which will be held in Paris on Monday.

