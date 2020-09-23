German Foreign Minister Quarantined As Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID - Spokeswoman

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has gone on quarantine after a member of his security team tested positive for the coronavirus, although the minister himself initially tested negative, the ministry representative said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has gone on quarantine after a member of his security team tested positive for the coronavirus, although the minister himself initially tested negative, the ministry representative said Wednesday.

"In accordance with the law on infection safety, the foreign minister went on quarantine today because a member of his personal security team has COVID-19. The first test for COVID [the minister] had today was negative," the spokeswoman told reporters.