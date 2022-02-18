UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Regrets Absence Of Russian Delegation At Munich Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 10:50 AM

German Foreign Minister Regrets Absence of Russian Delegation at Munich Conference

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday expressed regret about the absence of the Russian delegation at the Munich Security Conference, stressing that Moscow missed an opportunity to engage in a dialogue on maintaining European peace and security.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation would not attend the event, noting that the conference had been increasingly transforming into a purely transatlantic forum, losing its inclusiveness and objectivity.

"I am traveling to Munich for discussions on how we can still respond with a logic of dialogue to the logic of threats of force and military escalation. Especially in the current, extremely dangerous situation, it would have been so important to also have met with Russian representatives in Munich. Russia is indeed missing an opportunity by not taking advantage of this gathering," the minister said in a statement published on the official website of the German Foreign Ministry.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on February 18-20.

The number of participants and journalists covering the event is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place both in online and face-to-face formats.

In 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the high-profile conference to deliver a memorable speech where he voiced Russia's concerns about its security and the West's repeated disregard of them, as well as the dangers of a US-led unipolar world.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Minsk Munich Vladimir Putin Kiev February Border Event

Recent Stories

PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin to ..

PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

10 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

10 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>