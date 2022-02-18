German Foreign Minister Regrets Absence of Russian Delegation at Munich Conference

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday expressed regret about the absence of the Russian delegation at the Munich Security Conference, stressing that Moscow missed an opportunity to engage in a dialogue on maintaining European peace and security.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation would not attend the event, noting that the conference had been increasingly transforming into a purely transatlantic forum, losing its inclusiveness and objectivity.

"I am traveling to Munich for discussions on how we can still respond with a logic of dialogue to the logic of threats of force and military escalation. Especially in the current, extremely dangerous situation, it would have been so important to also have met with Russian representatives in Munich. Russia is indeed missing an opportunity by not taking advantage of this gathering," the minister said in a statement published on the official website of the German Foreign Ministry.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on February 18-20.

The number of participants and journalists covering the event is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place both in online and face-to-face formats.

In 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the high-profile conference to deliver a memorable speech where he voiced Russia's concerns about its security and the West's repeated disregard of them, as well as the dangers of a US-led unipolar world.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.