German Foreign Minister Says Belarus Election Results Must Be Checked, Sanctions Possible

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The results of the elections in Belarus must be checked, sanctions must be applied to persons who participated in the violence against peaceful demonstrators, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"We, as the EU, want today to significantly increase pressure on Belarus.

The election results must be verified, and persons who have proven to have participated in violence against peaceful demonstrators must be sanctioned," the minister said on Twitter.

On Friday, EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting via video conference, which will discuss, among other issues, the situation in Belarus and possible measures against persons involved in violence against protesters.