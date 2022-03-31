German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Ready to Give Security Guarantees to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany was ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Earlier, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit also said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz "signaled" in a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany was fundamentally ready to be the guarantor of the country's security.

"If guarantees are required, then Germany will participate in this and give guarantees," Baerbock was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency.

She added that Germany "is 100% in solidarity with Ukraine." At the same time, the minister noted that the results of the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine should not be interpreted as the fact that the countries would soon achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations, noting that Russia understands guarantees and neutrality in a different way than the West.