German Foreign Minister Says Biden's Election Opens 'Great Opportunities'

Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

German Foreign Minister Says Biden's Election Opens 'Great Opportunities'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has praised the election of Joe Biden as opening possibilities for US-Germany relations.

The winner of the US presidential election, held on November 3, is yet to be officially declared, but all major US media outlets have named Biden the winner. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, but still promised to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote.

"The election of [Joe Biden] opens up great opportunities, and as Europeans we want to use them.

We have to determine where we will take on responsibility & where we can cooperate with the US, e.g. in Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans & in Africa," Maas said as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

Through the Trump presidency Germany and the United States have been at odds over multiple issues, including trade, Berlin's military spending, and stationing of US troops on German soil, as well as the role of international organizations in global politics.

Prior to the election Germany announce that it would announce a transatlantic New Deal, signifying a new beginning in the bilateral relations.

