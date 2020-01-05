UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Says Bundeswehr Should Continue Anti-IS Mission In Iraq

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

German Foreign Minister Says Bundeswehr Should Continue Anti-IS Mission in Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Germany should continue its training mission in Iraq as part of collective efforts to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) as regional tensions grow after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani by the US, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The fight against IS remains in the interests of Germany, the Bundeswehr [the German armed forces] provides important training [of the Iraqi troops] on the ground. As long as it is possible, we should not question this successful operation," Maas said, as quoted by the Bild am Sonntag on Saturday.

He also acknowledged that the safety of German troops was the main priority and that is why the training was paused on Friday.

Maas added that there was no additional danger for tourists in the Persian Gulf.

"Until now, there have been no specific threats against the Germans in the main tourist areas, but the situation in the region has become more unstable," he said.

The Swedish armed forces previously paused operations in Iraq, while Washington decided to reduce the scale of the US-led coalition's operations in the country.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iran has called it a heinous crime and has vowed to enact revenge.

