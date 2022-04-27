German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine Ascension, Should Avoid Empty Promises

The European Union is open for Ukraine, but the bloc should avoid making promises it cannot fulfill, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

"European Commission President (Ursula von der Leyen) has already given Kiev a questionnaire (to open accession negotiations), we all in the room know that this is an unprecedented situation.

But we have to refrain from promising things that we will not be able to fulfill," Baerbock told German lawmakers, pointing out that the EU foundation treaty stipulates the conditions for accession, including the accession to the common internal market.

The foreign minister also said that "the European home is, of course, open for Ukraine."

"As for these three countries (Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova), we should discuss in detail with each other what possibilities are open, including at the intermediate stages," the minister said.