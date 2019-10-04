UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Says EU Should Retaliate To WTO-Approved US Tariffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

German Foreign Minister Says EU Should Retaliate to WTO-Approved US Tariffs

N Friday supported Brussels imposing punitive tariffs on Washington after the World Trade Organization (WTO) approved US tariffs against EU products in retaliation for the bloc's illegal subsidies to Airbus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday supported Brussels imposing punitive tariffs on Washington after the World Trade Organization (WTO) approved US tariffs against EU products in retaliation for the bloc's illegal subsidies to Airbus.

The WHO ruled on Wednesday that the United States could impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in response to the bloc giving subsidies to Airbus and thereby putting its US competitor Boeing at a disadvantage. Washington has requested 10 percent tariffs on civil aircraft and 25 percent tariffs on a number of food imports, including French, Spanish, German and UK still wines and single malt Scotch whiskey.

"The European Union should respond and maybe, with the endorsement of WTO, impose punitive tariffs," Maas told Germany's Funke media group.

Maas slammed Washington for rejecting the EU's proposal to find a "mutually acceptable solution," saying that new tariffs would affect both employees and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

At the same time, the foreign minister pointed out that the European Union was still ready to agree with Washington on rules regarding aerospace industry subsidies.

EU-US trade tensions have been mounting since the US administration introduced tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe on May 31, 2018. The next month, the bloc retaliated with 25 percent tariffs on US motorcycles and other items, including whiskey.

