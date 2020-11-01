German Foreign Minister Says Expects Fresh Start in Relations With US After Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has expressed a desire for a new beginning in German-US relations after the US presidential election.

On November 3, the US will decide whether Republican incumbent President Donald Trump will remain in office or Democrat contender Joe Biden will take the seat.

"We will reach out to Washington with proposals soon after the election and put forward a transatlantic New Deal ... the world's future will look terrifying unless we solve the pressing issues of our times together," Maas said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel daily newspaper.

The minister refrained from saying whom of the two candidates, Trump or Biden, he would like to see in the White House, but he still voiced his disapproval of the Trump administration approach to foreign policy and praised Biden for supporting multilateral partnership with other sides.

Through the Trump presidency Germany and the United States have been at odds over multiple issues, including trade, Berlin's military spending, and stationing of US troops on German soil, as well as the role of international organizations in global politics.