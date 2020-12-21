German Foreign Minister Says Fate of JCPOA Will Be Decided in Coming Months

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The next several months will be decisive for salvaging the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Germany participated in an online meeting of the foreign ministries from the JCPOA signatory-countries, which included China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Iran, as well as the European Union.

"The US president-elect made it clear that he is ready to bring the US back into the JCPOA if Iran once again implements its commitments. That is why we are standing at the crossroads today. The coming weeks and months will show if the agreement can be saved or not," Maas said at a press conference.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, which was negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and began implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

After President-elect Joe Biden, who served in the Obama administration as vice president, won the November presidential election, many started to expect a shift in Washington's attitude toward the deal.