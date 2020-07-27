UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Says Finding Solutions To Crises Requires Russian Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:24 PM

German Foreign Minister Says Finding Solutions to Crises Requires Russian Action

It is impossible to put an end to conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine without Russia's involvement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview out Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) It is impossible to put an end to conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine without Russia's involvement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview out Monday.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post and Bonner General-Anzeiger newspapers, Maas said resolving these issues "can only work with Russia, not against it.

"The current relationship with Russia on many topics is difficult. But we also know that we need Russia to resolve conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine," the minister said.

Asked about his experience of talking to top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Maas said he was a "seasoned foreign minister" who promoted his country's interests, but added "you can always find solutions together."

