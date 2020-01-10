German Foreign Minister Says Libya Will Turn Into '2nd Syria' Without Political Solution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday warned about the Libyan situation at risk of becoming the second Syrian civil war unless a political solution is not found soon.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a political turmoil. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west. Last week, the Turkish parliament approved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiative to deploy the country's armed forces to Libya following an official request by the GNA, which is currently trying to fend off an LNA offensive.

"We will discuss Libya. If we are unable to promptly find a political solution for Libya, it will turn into a second Syria. We cannot let that happen," Maas said prior to the meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting midnight January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations.