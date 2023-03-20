UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Says Modern Challenges Can Be Tackled Only By Joint Efforts

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

German Foreign Minister Says Modern Challenges Can Be Tackled Only by Joint Efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Many new actors have emerged on the global stage since the Cold War, which means that current challenges can be addressed only by joint efforts, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday.

"The world has changed since the Cold War ...

We are living not in a world split in two, but in a multipolar world with various players and global challenges, which we can overcome only together," Baerbock was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Thanks to its economic power, Europe is a strong player in the world, but major democracies such as India, Brazil or Nigeria are also playing an important role in the international arena today, the top German diplomat said. China has also become one of the strongest industrial powers, Baerbock said, adding however that Beijing was allegedly "moving further and further away from international rules."

