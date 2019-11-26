UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Says NATO Remains Foundation Of European Security

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

NATO is the backbone of European security, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) NATO is the backbone of European security, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz.

"NATO is the foundation of our security in Europe," Maas said, adding that Berlin intended to "strengthen the European direction in NATO while building a pan-European security and defense policy.

"

On the sidelines of the Berlin Security Conference earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that NATO's and the EU's attempts to unilaterally build a security architecture were doomed. The Russian diplomat added that in a multipolar world, the emergence of new centers of power and the destruction of the old contractual base increased the threat of returning to the Cold War era.

