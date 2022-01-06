UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision On Security Of Europe Possible Without Europeans

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 12:23 AM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday after meeting with her US counterpart Anthony Blinken that there cannot be a decision on the security of Europe without consultations with European partners

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday after meeting with her US counterpart Anthony Blinken that there cannot be a decision on the security of Europe without consultations with European partners.

"Let me make it very clear at this point in time, there cannot be a decision on the security in Europe without Europe," Baerbock said during a joint press conference with Blinken after they discussed tensions in Eastern Europe involving Russia and Urkaine.

More Stories From World

