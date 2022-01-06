German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without Europeans

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday after meeting with her US counterpart Anthony Blinken that there cannot be a decision on the security of Europe without consultations with European partners

"Let me make it very clear at this point in time, there cannot be a decision on the security in Europe without Europe," Baerbock said during a joint press conference with Blinken after they discussed tensions in Eastern Europe involving Russia and Urkaine.