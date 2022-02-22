German Foreign Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Frozen Amid Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator has been frozen as a part of sanctions against Russia for recognizing the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"The German government has also frozen Nord Stream 2 right now. We have been always saying that Nord Stream 2 was on the table. Russia has now breached everything which they were promising that they are coming back to the table of dialogue, and now they have to feel the consequences also in regards to Nord Stream 2," Baerbock said prior to the extraordinary informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers on the situation in Ukraine.

Baerbock added that sanctions imposed on Russia can further be expanded.

The minister also said that Germany will increase financial aid to Ukraine.

"We are standing in full solidarity with Ukraine. This shows our robust support also with regards to sanctions, but also we have prepared in the last weeks financial support for Ukraine, and this support will definitely not only go on, but will be increased over the upcoming months and the upcoming time," Baerbock said.