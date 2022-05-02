UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Says Planning To Visit Ukraine 'In The Future'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 06:25 PM

German Foreign Minister Says Planning to Visit Ukraine 'In The Future'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday she is planning to visit Ukraine sometime in the future, noting that she originally planned to go after German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday she is planning to visit Ukraine sometime in the future, noting that she originally planned to go after German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In April, German daily Bild reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused to host Steinmeier in Kiev due to his "close connections" to Russia in recent years. Steinmeier later confirmed that he wanted to travel to Ukraine together with other European leaders but his visit was not wanted in Kiev.

"Yes, I will travel (to Ukraine) as well. I have even planned the trip. I agreed with the president that he would go first ... but later, unfortunately, the president's invitation was revoked. But this does not mean that I will not go in the future," Baerbock told German public broadcaster ARD.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Visit Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April

Recent Stories

Ankara to Respond Immediately If Athens Violates T ..

Ankara to Respond Immediately If Athens Violates Turkish Airspace - Defense Mini ..

11 minutes ago
 Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to ..

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

11 minutes ago
 Biggest gathering of Eid prayer at Polo Ground

Biggest gathering of Eid prayer at Polo Ground

11 minutes ago
 European Commission Suspects Apple of Abusing Domi ..

European Commission Suspects Apple of Abusing Dominant Position in Mobile Wallet ..

11 minutes ago
 Six gangsters arrested

Six gangsters arrested

14 minutes ago
 PFUJ expresses resolve to continue fight for ensur ..

PFUJ expresses resolve to continue fight for ensuring freedom of expression

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.