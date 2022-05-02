German Foreign Minister Says Planning to Visit Ukraine 'In The Future'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday she is planning to visit Ukraine sometime in the future, noting that she originally planned to go after German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday she is planning to visit Ukraine sometime in the future, noting that she originally planned to go after German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In April, German daily Bild reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused to host Steinmeier in Kiev due to his "close connections" to Russia in recent years. Steinmeier later confirmed that he wanted to travel to Ukraine together with other European leaders but his visit was not wanted in Kiev.

"Yes, I will travel (to Ukraine) as well. I have even planned the trip. I agreed with the president that he would go first ... but later, unfortunately, the president's invitation was revoked. But this does not mean that I will not go in the future," Baerbock told German public broadcaster ARD.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.