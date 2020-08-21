UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Says Premature To Compare Belarus Situation To 'Prague Spring'

It is too early to make comparisons between the situation in Belarus and the 1968 pro-liberalization reforms movement in Czechoslovakia, known as the Prague Spring, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday

Maas spoke at a joint press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

"Because we do not know which direction the events in Belarus will take, it is difficult to make immediate comparisons [with the Prague Spring].

What I can say is that the Prague Spring has impressed entire Europe and impacted entire Europe," Maas said.

According to the German foreign minister, what the two events have in common is "people's unshakable will for freedom."

In 1968, reformist Alexander Dubcek was elected First Secretary of the Czechoslovak Communist Party and launched a series of political, economic and social liberalization reforms. The endeavor was cut short upon the intervention of the Warsaw Treaty Organization forces.

