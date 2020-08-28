UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Says Pressure On Russia In Navalny Case May Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

German Foreign Minister Says Pressure on Russia in Navalny Case May Increase

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that as new information on the situation with prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny emerges pressure on Russia for clarification will be mounting

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that as new information on the situation with prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny emerges pressure on Russia for clarification will be mounting.

"We have to wait [and see] what the further medical tests [by the Charite hospital] will show. If we are talking about a substance injected into Navalny, a more likely use of the substance, use in other cases as well as regarding where it is manufactured and stored then the pressure on Russia to contribute to the clarification of the situation will grow," Maas said at a press conference after an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Berlin.

According to Maas, in case of zero contribution, it will be necessary to once again discuss a response.

On Thursday of last week, Navalny suffered an acute health situation and went into a coma during a domestic Russian flight.

Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspicions that he had been poisoned as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment at Charite clinic. According to a statement from Aleksandr Murakhovsky, the lead doctor of the Omsk hospital, the German doctors said in a letter that Navalny's condition remained steadily grave. According to Charite, Navalny was intoxicated by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

Related Topics

Russia German Doctor Berlin Omsk Lead From Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Verstappen is hot while Mercedes form cools

40 seconds ago

W.African bloc demands civilian transition in Mali ..

42 seconds ago

UK lorry migrant deaths 'ringleader' admits mansla ..

43 seconds ago

Chohan hails Pak Army's rescue operation in Karach ..

45 seconds ago

Hamilton is the best of champions, says engine bos ..

46 seconds ago

Sindh minister for Public Health Engineering visit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.