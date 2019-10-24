- Home
- German Foreign Minister Says to Discuss Syrian Ceasefire, Refugees During Visit to Turkey
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:36 PM
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday he would discuss in Turkey on Saturday the truce in Syria and the return of refugees
"I will go to Turkey on Saturday. The truce must be preserved, the civilian population must be protected. Turkey must respect international law in dealing with refugees. And it must support the political process instead of torpedoing it," Maas wrote in Twitter.