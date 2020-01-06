US President Donald Trump's sanctions threats against Baghdad are not productive since it is up to Iraq to decide whether to continue hosting foreign troops on its soil, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Deutschlandfunk radio station on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump's sanctions threats against Baghdad are not productive since it is up to Iraq to decide whether to continue hosting foreign troops on its soil, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Deutschlandfunk radio station on Monday.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to cut ties with the US-led coalition and expel foreign troops operating in the country after an American airstrike killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport. Trump, in turn, threatened Iraq with "sanctions like they've never seen before ever," saying that US troops will not leave the country unless Baghdad pays back for his country's "very extraordinarily expensive airbase" located there. The US leader claims that Soleimani was a "murderer" who plotted attacks on Americans.

"I think it [threats] is not very helpful at the moment ... We have invested a lot, not only in military terms, in rebuilding this country and creating infrastructure. All this is under threat if the situation continues this way. However, Iraq should not be persuaded by threats, but by arguments, of which there are many," Maas said in an interview.

The minister added that Baghdad would anyway have the "last word" on the matter.

Iraq has earlier harshly condemned the US drone attack as a violation of its sovereignty, while the national government announced that it was working on the parliament's decision to put an end to the activities of the US-led coalition in the country.