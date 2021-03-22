German Foreign Minister Says Violence in Myanmar Reached Unacceptable Proportions

The violence against those who protest the Myanmar military coup reached "unbearable" proportions, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021)

"It is unacceptable that we see the rampage of violence there. The number of casualties reached unbearable proportions. It is inevitable that sanctions will be imposed. But they will be targeted at those responsible for the human rights violations. We do not want to punish the population," Maas said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The minister said that the work on maintaining civil society and working out a peaceful settlement will continue.

In early February, the military group headed by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the government of de-facto national leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup caused massive protests in the country. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 250 people died during the clashes with police and military forces.