UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Says Violence In Myanmar Reached Unacceptable Proportions

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:52 PM

German Foreign Minister Says Violence in Myanmar Reached Unacceptable Proportions

The violence against those who protest the Myanmar military coup reached "unbearable" proportions, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The violence against those who protest the Myanmar military coup reached "unbearable" proportions, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said on Monday.

"It is unacceptable that we see the rampage of violence there. The number of casualties reached unbearable proportions. It is inevitable that sanctions will be imposed. But they will be targeted at those responsible for the human rights violations. We do not want to punish the population," Maas said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The minister said that the work on maintaining civil society and working out a peaceful settlement will continue.

In early February, the military group headed by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the government of de-facto national leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup caused massive protests in the country. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 250 people died during the clashes with police and military forces.

Related Topics

Protest Police Civil Society German Died San Myanmar February Government

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

15 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

6 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman PTA visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce and ..

6 minutes ago

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on national day

6 minutes ago

Officers directed to improve performance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.