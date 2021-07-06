UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Sees No Justification For COVID19 Restrictions Past August

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for an easing of coronavirus restrictions at the end of this summer, once everyone is vaccinated.

"If everyone in Germany has been offered a vaccination, there is no longer any legal or political justification for any restriction," Maas told the German Press Agency (DPA) and Suddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday, adding that vaccination was expected to be completed "sometime during August."

Earlier this week, the chairman of Germany's National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, told Bild that by September at the latest, a vaccination offer will be available for everyone who wants to be vaccinated in Germany, and "then almost all corona measures will have to go.

"

Germany has administered over 75 million vaccine doses since the campaign began in December, giving at least one shot to more than 56 percent of the population and fully immunizing around 39 percent.

