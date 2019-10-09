German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to start a military operation in northeast Syria and called to stop it, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's decision to start a military operation in northeast Syria and called to stop it, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan announced the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Turkey) and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia).

"We strongly condemn Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria. Turkey runs the risk of destabilizing the region and reinforcing the positions of the IS. We urge Turkey to halt the offensive and safeguard its security interests by peaceful means," Maas said on Twitter.