German Foreign Minister To Attend Geneva Meeting On Afghanistan On September 13

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will take part in the UN-led minister-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in Geneva on September 13, German Foreign Office spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Maas will travel to Geneva on Monday, where he will take part in a high-level meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," Sasse told a briefing.

On the margins of the meeting, the German foreign minister will hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, the spokeswoman said.

Earlier on Friday, the UN chief's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said the Geneva meeting on Afghanistan will discuss the international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and advocate a swift increase in funding to that end.

After the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the northern Panjshir province was seized on Monday, the Islamist movement unveiled its new all-male, all-Taliban interim government headed by Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001. The international community froze billions Dollars worth of Afghan and donor funds to deny these assets to the Taliban-led administration. In addition to the political crisis, the Central Asian country is faced with one of the worst droughts in decades and a crumbling health care system due to COVID-19.

