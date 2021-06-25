UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister To Meet With Colleagues From Coalition Against IS - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

German Foreign Minister to Meet With Colleagues From Coalition Against IS - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with his counterparts from the other members of the coalition against the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), as well as the so-called Small Group on Syria in Italy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebar said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with his counterparts from the other members of the coalition against the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), as well as the so-called Small Group on Syria in Italy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebar said on Friday.

"The foreign minister will travel to Rome for a two-week visit.

On Monday, in Rome, he will participate a foreign ministers meeting of the anti-IS coalition, in which Germany has been active since 2014. Following the meeting a meeting of the Small Group on Syria will take place," Adebar said at a briefing, adding that the meeting on Syria will be dedicated to extending the transborder aid.

On June 29, Maas will join the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers to discuss the issues related to climate, the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and cooperation with Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Syria Russia German Visit Germany Rome Italy June From

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

4 minutes ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

1 minute ago

Body of missing youth found in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Hacking Attacks Against Russian Companies 37% More ..

1 minute ago

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in R ..

17 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.