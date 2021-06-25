German Foreign Minister to Meet With Colleagues From Coalition Against IS - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with his counterparts from the other members of the coalition against the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), as well as the so-called Small Group on Syria in Italy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebar said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with his counterparts from the other members of the coalition against the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), as well as the so-called Small Group on Syria in Italy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebar said on Friday.

"The foreign minister will travel to Rome for a two-week visit.

On Monday, in Rome, he will participate a foreign ministers meeting of the anti-IS coalition, in which Germany has been active since 2014. Following the meeting a meeting of the Small Group on Syria will take place," Adebar said at a briefing, adding that the meeting on Syria will be dedicated to extending the transborder aid.

On June 29, Maas will join the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers to discuss the issues related to climate, the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and cooperation with Africa.