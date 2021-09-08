German Foreign Minister to Meet With French, Polish Counterparts on Friday - Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will discuss on Friday the developments in Afghanistan and Belarus with his French and Polish counterparts, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Wednesday.

"On Friday, September 10, Maas will visit Weimar, where he will meet the French and Polish foreign ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Zbigniew Rau. The occasion is the 30th anniversary of the Weimar Triangle [a trilateral consultation forum]. Germany will be hosting the meeting, which will discuss the pressing international policy and European issues," Sasse said at a briefing, adding the situation in Afghanistan and Belarus will be on the agenda.

On Monday, a court in Minsk found opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak guilty of crimes including threatening national security, conspiracy to commit subversion and extremism, sentencing them to eleven and ten years in jail, respectively.

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) unveiled on Tuesday the composition of a caretaker government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is all-male and mostly senior Taliban officials.

The so-called Weimar Triangle, a loose grouping of Poland, Germany, and France, was established in 1991 to encourage cooperation between Poland, Germany and France. The main areas of cooperation include political, regional and cultural partnership.