German Foreign Minister To Meet With Hungarian Counterpart In Budapest On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

German Foreign Minister to Meet With Hungarian Counterpart in Budapest on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in the Hungarian capital of Budapest on Monday.

The agenda of the talks remains unknown.

The negotiations will be held less than three months after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Hungary, where she discussed a number of bilateral and pan-European issues with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

