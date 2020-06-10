German Foreign Minister to Pay Working Visit to Israel, Jordan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday, which will be his first working trip outside Europe since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The middle East peace process is on the diplomat's agenda, as well as international and bilateral relations with the newly-formed Israeli government.

Maas is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

During his visit to Jordan on the same day, Maas and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, are expected to hold a video conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to discuss recent developments in the region.