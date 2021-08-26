UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister To Travel To Central Asia Soon To Discuss Afghan Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

German Foreign Minister to Travel to Central Asia Soon to Discuss Afghan Refugees

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as Turkey and Qatar, in the coming days to discuss the situation with refugees from Afghanistan.

"On Sunday, I will go on a trip to the region to talk about this with my colleagues in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

For our part, we made it clear that we are ready to support [Afghanistan's] neighboring states in overcoming humanitarian the consequences of the shocks in Afghanistan. During my trip, I will talk about how we, as an international community, will deal with the new reality in Afghanistan, under what conditions we are ready to conclude agreements with the new government. In this regard, I will also pay a visit to Qatar and Turkey, which play an important role in this issue," Maas told reporters in Berlin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Turkey German Visit Qatar Berlin Uzbekistan Tajikistan Sunday From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UN committee condemns Spain for 'arbitrary' trials ..

UN committee condemns Spain for 'arbitrary' trials of former judge

5 minutes ago
 After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets f ..

After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets first watchwoman

5 minutes ago
 30 injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast

30 injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast

5 minutes ago
 UK to continue evacuation operation despite Kabul ..

UK to continue evacuation operation despite Kabul attack: Johnson

5 minutes ago
 Covid causes billion-euro revenue crash: Italian F ..

Covid causes billion-euro revenue crash: Italian FA

5 minutes ago
 Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces ar ..

Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces are responsible'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.