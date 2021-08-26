German Foreign Minister to Travel to Central Asia Soon to Discuss Afghan Refugees

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as Turkey and Qatar, in the coming days to discuss the situation with refugees from Afghanistan.

"On Sunday, I will go on a trip to the region to talk about this with my colleagues in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

For our part, we made it clear that we are ready to support [Afghanistan's] neighboring states in overcoming humanitarian the consequences of the shocks in Afghanistan. During my trip, I will talk about how we, as an international community, will deal with the new reality in Afghanistan, under what conditions we are ready to conclude agreements with the new government. In this regard, I will also pay a visit to Qatar and Turkey, which play an important role in this issue," Maas told reporters in Berlin.