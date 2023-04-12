German Foreign Minister to Visit China From April 13-15 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit China from April 13-15 ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Japan.

"At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to China from April 13 to 15," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman added that as part of the visit, Baerbock and Qin will co-chair the sixth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security.

After the visit, Baerbock will reportedly head to Japan to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries from April 16-18 in the Japanese Nagano Prefecture's resort town of Karuizawa.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is also expected to visit China from April 13-15 to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.