German Foreign Minister to Visit China in Mid-April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to China in mid-April, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Baerbock will leave for Beijing a few days after Easter, which is celebrated on April 9 this year, the report said.

After this visit, the minister will head to Japan to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the report added.

Last August, Baerbock, during a visit to the United States, announced that a new German strategy for relations with China would be presented in 2023. One of the aims of this strategy should be the further harmonization of transatlantic positions regarding challenges China poses to "the international rules-based order."