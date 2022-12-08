German Foreign Minister to Visit Ireland, UK December 8-9 - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ireland and the UK on Thursday and Friday, and meet with her counterparts, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters.

"Foreign Minister Baerbock will travel to Ireland on December 8.

Among other things, she will meet with her counterpart Simon Coveney there for bilateral talks, meet with civil society representatives and hold talks on the Good Friday agreement," Burger said.

After visiting Ireland, Minister Baerbock will make her inaugural visit to the UK on December 9, he said.

"There, she will meet with her counterpart James Cleverley for the first German-British strategic dialogue," Burger said.