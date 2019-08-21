- Home
- World
- News
- German Foreign Minister Urges Iran to Take Steps to Avoid Military Clash in Hormuz Strait
German Foreign Minister Urges Iran To Take Steps To Avoid Military Clash In Hormuz Strait
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:58 PM
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called for Iran to make an effort to de-escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which posed a risk of an unintentional military confrontation
"Our message to Iran is that de-escalation is necessary in the Strait of Hormuz since all sides say that they don't want a war.
Nonetheless, it seems that a risk of unintentional military escalation remains, and it should be prevented through de-escalation of tensions by all sides," he told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.