German Foreign Minister Urges Iran to Take Steps to Avoid Military Clash in Hormuz Strait

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called for Iran to make an effort to de-escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which posed a risk of an unintentional military confrontation.

"Our message to Iran is that de-escalation is necessary in the Strait of Hormuz since all sides say that they don't want a war.

Nonetheless, it seems that a risk of unintentional military escalation remains, and it should be prevented through de-escalation of tensions by all sides," he told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.