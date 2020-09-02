UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Urges Moscow To Find Those Responsible For Navalny's 'Poisoning'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:56 PM

German Foreign Minister Urges Moscow to Find Those Responsible for Navalny's 'Poisoning'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the Russian authorities to find those responsible for the "poisoning" of Alexei Navalny and bring them to justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the Russian authorities to find those responsible for the "poisoning" of Alexei Navalny and bring them to justice.

"We now know that it was an attack with the use of a chemical nerve agent.

It is all the more important now to conduct investigation in Russia and bring perpetrators to justice," Maas said at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Russia should be interested in good relations with its European neighbors, and now it is the time to make a decisive contribution to this, Maas also told journalists.

Related Topics

Attack Russia German All

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

29 minutes ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

30 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

30 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

45 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers special services for elderly vis ..

60 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.