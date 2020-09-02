German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the Russian authorities to find those responsible for the "poisoning" of Alexei Navalny and bring them to justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the Russian authorities to find those responsible for the "poisoning" of Alexei Navalny and bring them to justice.

"We now know that it was an attack with the use of a chemical nerve agent.

It is all the more important now to conduct investigation in Russia and bring perpetrators to justice," Maas said at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Russia should be interested in good relations with its European neighbors, and now it is the time to make a decisive contribution to this, Maas also told journalists.