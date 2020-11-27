German Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Ethiopian Conflict to End Violence in Tigray

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday called on the Ethiopian government and the authorities of the restive Tigray region to halt violence and ensure humanitarian access to the civilian population

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday called on the Ethiopian government and the authorities of the restive Tigray region to halt violence and ensure humanitarian access to the civilian population.

"It is clear to us that both sides must halt the violence. All parties must do their best to protect civilians and ensure access to humanitarian aid," Maas said after the meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, as quoted in a press release by Germany's Foreign Office.

The German foreign minister said the conflict in Tigray must be prevented from ethnicization, calling for an investigation of crimes against civilians and prosecution of perpetrators.

Maas also conveyed Germany's support of the mediation efforts by the African Union, which has recently sent three special envoys to Addis Ababa. He stressed that the conflict's solution must be only political.

On November 4, the Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray whose ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), stands in opposition to the government. The official premise was that the TPLF had attacked a local military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia.

Prior to that, the TPLF held local elections without the national government's authorization after the latter indefinitely postponed the vote due to COVID-19.