UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Urges Russia To Choose Diplomacy On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:57 PM

German foreign minister urges Russia to choose diplomacy on Ukraine

Germany urged Russia on Monday to back off from its military threats and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Germany urged Russia on Monday to back off from its military threats and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her meetings in Kyiv on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday will focus on de-escalating tensions and revive the Normandy format talks.

"I want to find out whether there is a willingness to seek solutions through diplomatic means � especially to revitalize the Normandy process and finally make progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements," she said.

Her remarks came amid growing concerns over the recent Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border and fears of a new military assault on the country.

Germany and France brokered a cease-fire deal in 2015 on the Ukrainian conflict, but Normandy format talks between the conflict parties have been stalled, with both sides blaming each other for not implementing the Minsk cease-fire agreement.

Baerbock said Germany and its Western allies are ready for a "serious dialogue" with Russia on European security issues, but they will not bow to Moscow's demands over Ukraine.

"We cannot and will not compromise on the fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act, which have saved Europe from the nightmare of a major war for the last 50 years," she said.

"These include inviolability of borders, right of every state to choose its alliances freely, and refraining from the threat of use of force as a political tool. We are determined to respond if Russia chooses to escalate," she added.

The US administration has warned its European allies recently over Russia's possible military attack, claiming that Moscow is planning to carry out a false-flag operation to justify invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Sunday that Russia is not threatening anyone with military actions, but "will be ready to take counteractions".

Peskov accused NATO of recent tensions, and said Russia "will have to do something" if the military alliance ignores Moscow's security concerns.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France Germany Minsk Helsinki Progress Alliance Border Sunday 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

14 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

14 minutes ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

19 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Baerbock Says Will Discuss Intensification of Nego ..

Baerbock Says Will Discuss Intensification of Negotiations in Normandy Format Wi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.