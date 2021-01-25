German Foreign Minister Urges Russia to Release Peaceful Participants of Recent Protests

German Foreign Heiko Maas on Monday called for an immediate release of those who engaged in peaceful protests and were detained for "no reason" during the recent unauthorized demonstrations in Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) German Foreign Heiko Maas on Monday called for an immediate release of those who engaged in peaceful protests and were detained for "no reason" during the recent unauthorized demonstrations in Russia.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Maas remarked that the Russian constitution enshrines the right to express one's opinion and participate in public protests.

"This should be possible, the principles of law-governed state has to always remain in force - this has always been Russia's obligation.

That is why we expect those who protested peacefully and had no reason for being detained to be released immediately," Maas said.

Multiple unauthorized protests, organized by supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, broke out across the country on Saturday. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be liable to prosecution.