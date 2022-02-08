German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and spent about 40 minutes at the line of contact on Tuesday as part of her two-day visit to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and spent about 40 minutes at the line of contact on Tuesday as part of her two-day visit to Ukraine.

"Now, it is a testimony that we are having a war in the middle of Europe," Baerbock told reporters, as quoted by Germany's Zeit Online, adding that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved only by diplomatic means.

Wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest, Baerbock was briefed by a Ukrainian commander on the current military situation, according to the report.

On Monday, the minister arrived in Ukraine where she was to meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered a coup. The United Nations revealed that roughly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine forming the Normandy group. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.