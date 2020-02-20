UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Warns About Resurgence Of Right-Wing Extremism

Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

German Foreign Minister Warns About Resurgence of Right-Wing Extremism

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Thursday that his country faced a new wave of right-wing extremism in the wake of a suspected xenophobic attack on two shisha bars in the city of Hanau.

"If the suspicion is confirmed, the gruesome attack in Hanau will be the third right-wing extremist murder in Germany within a year. Right-wing terrorism has reemerged as a threat to our country," he tweeted.

He said that the sadness and horror over the killing of nine people overnight should give the nation an impetus to preserve democracy.

The interior minister in the state of Hesse, where Hanau is located, said earlier that the gunman appeared to have been driven by xenophobic ideas. He reportedly penned a long confession letter before committing suicide in which he advocated for an ethnic cleansing.

The shooting happened less than five months after another suspected far-right radical fatally shot two people outside a synagogue in Halle. In June, a far-right suspect confessed to killing Walter Luebcke, a pro-immigration politician.

