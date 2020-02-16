UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Minister Warns Of Consequences For Violators Of Arms Embargo On Libya

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

German Foreign Minister Warns of Consequences for Violators of Arms Embargo on Libya

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday warned about possible consequences for those violating the Libyan arms embargo.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the international group on Libya took place, continuing the peace process launched by the Berlin Conference on 19 January 2020.

"There are different mechanisms on how to deal with that [violations]. The sanctions committee at the United Nations is one of them. But what will be important is to create transparency and make sure that those who continue to intend to breach the embargo need to know that they will be detected, and that they will be named," Maas said.

He added that the issue would be discussed at the EU Foreign Council meeting the next day.

"And we will discuss the contribution the EU can make so that everybody know that if they breach the embargo that they also violate the Security Council's resolution and this will have effect on them," he said.

Maas also brought attention to multiple breaches of the embargo that took place in recent weeks.

"We also openly talked about the fact that, quite obviously, in the course of last few weeks there have been quite serious violations of the ceasefire agreed," the German minister stated.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. Both Sarraj and Haftar were present as well, although they failed to have direct talks with each other. The sides agreed on a ceasefire and noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.

