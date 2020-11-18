German Foreign Minister Welcomes Agreement on Libya General Election Date

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Agreement on the date of general elections in Libya on December 24 and framework conditions for a transitional government has become an important milestone on the path to peace and stability in the country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, commenting on the results of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which was held under the patronage of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in Tunisia, ended last week without announcing the makeup of the new Presidential Council and government. The participants of the forum, 75 delegates representing various strata of Libyan society, were unable to agree on the mechanisms for choosing a new executive branch in the country.

The only agreements between the negotiators were the agreement on a road map proposed by UNSMIL for the unification of state power bodies in the country and the date for general elections in Libya, scheduled for December 24, 2021.

"The agreement on parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya on December 24, 2021 and on framework conditions for transitional government is another important milestone on the path to peace and stability," Maas said.

"For a smooth transfer of power now, it is important that the posts of the new government are held quickly. All parties to the conflict are called upon to to recognize the results of the dialogue forum and thereby fulfill their obligations to the Libyan people," he said.