UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Moldovan Prime Minister Filip's Decision To Step Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:00 AM

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Moldovan Prime Minister Filip's Decision to Step Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip's government amid a political deadlock in the country.

On Friday, Filip announced his resignation and wished success to the government of Maia Sandu, whose appointment as the prime minister had been endorsed by the coalition of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc last week but was overruled by the Constitutional Court. According to Vladimir Chebotar, the deputy chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) that backs Filip, said that the decision to resign would help solve the ongoing political crisis.

"We welcome the announcement about the resignation of the former government in Moldova, which is opening the way for the new government elected by the parliament and peaceful changes.

Germany is ready to provide its support," Maas said in the statement, released by the German Foreign Ministry late on Friday.

The political tensions in Moldova rose in early June. The new parliamentary majority, formed by the Socialists and ACUM, resulted in the formation of the new cabinet, which was ruled as illegal by the Constitutional Court. The parliament responded to the court's ruling by claiming that the DPM sought to usurp power through it.

Moreover, the court ruled to appoint Filip acting president, empowering him to dissolve the parliament and call the snap parliamentary elections, but President Igor Dodon has slammed the decision as an attempt to usurp power.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament German Germany Vladimir Putin Moldova June Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

10 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

22 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

22 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

35 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

42 minutes ago

Mediterranean countries ramp up efforts to find mi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.