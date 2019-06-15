(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip's government amid a political deadlock in the country.

On Friday, Filip announced his resignation and wished success to the government of Maia Sandu, whose appointment as the prime minister had been endorsed by the coalition of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc last week but was overruled by the Constitutional Court. According to Vladimir Chebotar, the deputy chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) that backs Filip, said that the decision to resign would help solve the ongoing political crisis.

"We welcome the announcement about the resignation of the former government in Moldova, which is opening the way for the new government elected by the parliament and peaceful changes.

Germany is ready to provide its support," Maas said in the statement, released by the German Foreign Ministry late on Friday.

The political tensions in Moldova rose in early June. The new parliamentary majority, formed by the Socialists and ACUM, resulted in the formation of the new cabinet, which was ruled as illegal by the Constitutional Court. The parliament responded to the court's ruling by claiming that the DPM sought to usurp power through it.

Moreover, the court ruled to appoint Filip acting president, empowering him to dissolve the parliament and call the snap parliamentary elections, but President Igor Dodon has slammed the decision as an attempt to usurp power.