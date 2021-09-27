UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate In Saarlouis District

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

German Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas won the direct mandate in his constituency, overcoming Peter Altmaier, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The district of Saarlouis saw a "duel" between Maas (Social Democrats, SPD) and Altmaier (Christian Democratic Union of Germany, CDU), with the foreign minister getting 36.92 percent of direct votes, while the economic minister got 27.84 percent.

The Social Democrats (SPD) are winning in the German federal election with over 25 percent, according to voting results released by the electoral commission after data from all the districts had been processed. The conservatives' bloc consisting of CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is second with 24.

1 percent.

The Greens are third with 14.8 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.3 percent.

The number of lawmakers in Germany's Bundestag will rise from 709 to 735 following the Sunday election: SPD won 206 seats in the German parliament, while the CDU/CSU bloc won 196 seats.

The Greens won 118 seats, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) - 92 seats, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party - 83 seats.

The Left (DIE LiNKE) will be represented by 39 lawmakers, although the party failed to make it past the 5 percent threshold.

