German Foreign Minister's Brash Remarks On Ukraine Harm Her Standing At Home - Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 08:16 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock played into her critics' hands this week when she bluntly admitted she would deliver on her promise to help Ukraine "no matter what my German voters think," former lawmaker Armin-Paulus Hampel from Alternative for Germany (AfD) told Sputnik

Baerbock came under fire from politicians and the public after a video of her speaking in Prague on Wednesday was shared widely online. She said in English that, "If I give the promise to people in Ukraine 'We stand with you as long as you need us,' then I want to deliver. No matter what my German voters think, but I want to deliver to the people of Ukraine."

A hashtag calling for the resignation of the former Greens leader trended on German social media on Thursday. Alice Weidel, the AfD leader in parliament, insisted that a person who "can't care less about the interests of German voters has no place in a ministerial office." Criticism also came from the far-left and the formerly ruling conservative CDU party.

Hampel said Baerbock "is brash but not that much liked" in Germany. Her position within the ruling three-way center-left, green and liberal coalition remains secure because the Social Democrats rely on The Greens to stay in power, he said, but Baerbock's harsh words are not helpful, either at home or abroad.

"Baerbock's thoughtless declaration helps the opposition to criticize her in the German public, but she is strong as foreign affairs minister ... But her attitude is detrimental for Germany," he argued.

Hampel said a foreign minister was expected to have a way with words, to be able to challenge the opponent diplomatically and negotiate in difficult conditions. Baerbock is smart, ambitious and learns fast but she has little grasp on diplomacy and often speaks clumsily, he said.

"Her declarations don't help at home, neither with Russia and other countries," the expert said.

Baerbock's pattern of behavior fits the expectations of The Greens' hawkish majority, while alienating "radical pacifists." Her sharp words have also added to mounting tensions with her Social Democrat partners who want Russian gas to continue flowing to Germany. These tensions may boil over come winter, the politician predicted.

