German Foreign Ministry Calls Ceasefire in Libya 'Significant Move' to Political Solution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German Foreign Ministry on Friday welcomed ceasefire initiatives proposed by Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and its rival, Tobruk-based House of Representatives, calling it a "significant move towards a political solution" to the ongoing conflict

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry on Friday welcomed ceasefire initiatives proposed by Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and its rival, Tobruk-based House of Representatives, calling it a "significant move towards a political solution" to the ongoing conflict.

Earlier in the day, the GNA declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The rival House of Representatives has welcomed the ceasefire, which it counts could ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make Sirte a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

"We warmly welcome the points of agreement in the declarations issued by Fayez al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, and Aguila Saleh, Speaker of Parliament. This is a significant move towards a political solution to the deadlocked Libyan conflict. The declarations form a firm foundation for a lasting ceasefire," the press release said, citing German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

According to the ministry, the declaration must be followed by a session of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which will implement the ceasefire agreement.

"I commend the parties for their willingness to compromise, without which this agreement would not stand. In my many talks in Tripoli and other capitals in recent days and weeks, I have strongly encouraged such a move. We call on all actors involved in the conflict to support and constructively assist in the implementation of the points agreed here," Maas added.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

Turkey and Qatar have taken the GNA's side, while Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed the House of Representatives.