German Foreign Ministry Calls Expulsion of EU Envoy From Venezuela 'Unacceptable'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday the expulsion of the head of the European Union's delegation in Caracas Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa and urged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to revoke the decision.

"The expulsion of the EU's Ambassador to #Venezuela @EmbajadorUECCS is unacceptable and should be revoked. The Maduro-regime is closing important channels of communication instead of solving the crisis looming in the country and improving the dire human rights situation," the ministry posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced that the EU envoy in Venezuela was declared 'persona no grata' and would have 72 hours to leave the country.

The decision was made in response to a new bout of sanctions that the EU foreign ministers imposed on Monday on another 18 Venezuelan officials over human rights violations and accounts of "undermining democracy.

" Total number of Venezuelan nationals under EU sanctions has reached 55 people.

Nicolas Maduro stressed later on Wednesday that Venezuela will not engage in any dialogue or deals with the EU until sanctions are lifted.

The EU sanctions followed the parliamentary elections held in Venezuela in December. According to the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, the elections were won by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela led by Nicolas Maduro, which secured him a total of 219 seats (nearly 63 percent of all seats). The opposition boycotted the elections.

The EU did not recognize the results of the elections, calling the voting process undemocratic and a "missed opportunity for freedom."