UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Ministry Calls On Citizens To Avoid Center Of Washington, DC, Capitol Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:20 AM

German Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens to Avoid Center of Washington, DC, Capitol Area

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on German citizens in Washington, DC to avoid the center of the city, especially the area where the US Capitol building is located.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate.

However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

"Observe the curfew and avoid visiting the city center, especially the Capitol Hill area. The demonstration is very likely to continue. Violence, including the use of firearms, cannot be ruled out," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Police Washington German Trump Capitol Hill Chamber

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

3 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

3 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

3 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.