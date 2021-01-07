German Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens to Avoid Center of Washington, DC, Capitol Area

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on German citizens in Washington, DC to avoid the center of the city, especially the area where the US Capitol building is located.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate.

However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

"Observe the curfew and avoid visiting the city center, especially the Capitol Hill area. The demonstration is very likely to continue. Violence, including the use of firearms, cannot be ruled out," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.