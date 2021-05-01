German Foreign Ministry Calls Russian Decision to Ban Entry for 8 EU Officials Unreasoned

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The German government believes that the Russian decision to ban entry for eight officials of the European Union and EU countries, including Berlin's top prosecutor, the German Foreign Ministry said.

"The Federal government unequivocally rejects Russia's entry ban for eight officials of the European Union and some EU countries, including Berlin's top prosecutor. The measures introduced by the Russian Federation - unlike the measures imposed by the European Union against Russian officials over serious human rights violations - are unreasoned in terms of the contents. They are promoting the further escalation of tensions in the relations with Russia," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of eight EU citizens, who are banned from entering Russia. The list includes, in particular, European Parliament President David Sassoli, as well as the vice-president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova. This step was taken in response to the restrictive measures imposed on March 2 and March 22 by the EU Council against six Russian citizens, the ministry said.

The heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament have issued a joint statement saying the bloc reserves a right to respond to the Russian move.